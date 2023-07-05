Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.91. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 53,491 shares.

Sonic Foundry Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 555.89% and a negative net margin of 50.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Foundry

About Sonic Foundry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.