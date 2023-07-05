Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

SWN stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.