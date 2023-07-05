SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US corporate investment-grade bond index across the maturity spectrum,that exhibitcertain environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics.
