SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

