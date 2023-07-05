SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XBI stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

