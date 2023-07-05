Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $13.36. Spok shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 131,476 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spok by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.