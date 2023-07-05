S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

STBA opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

Insider Activity

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.