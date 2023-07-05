State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 190,832 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 394.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,832 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $12,663,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE HBI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

