State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $2,975,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $461,966,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $77.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

