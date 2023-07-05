State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,702 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 364,322 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DAR opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

