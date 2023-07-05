State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 7,749 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

