State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 141 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

