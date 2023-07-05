State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 365 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $13,208,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KNX opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.