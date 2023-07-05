State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 369 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pentair by 11,828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 862,516 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,337,000 after purchasing an additional 627,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

