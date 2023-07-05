State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 625 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AX stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

