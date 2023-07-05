State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 865 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,951 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $7,736,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 129,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

