StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Down 20.6 %
Shares of IMH opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
