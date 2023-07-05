StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 20.6 %

Shares of IMH opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.