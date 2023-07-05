StockNews.com Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Buy

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

