StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

