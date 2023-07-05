StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEX. Barclays reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,045 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

