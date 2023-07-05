StockNews.com Lowers Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Buy

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

GEOS stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 150.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

