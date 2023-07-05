StockNews.com Upgrades BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) to “Hold”

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NASDAQ BB opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

