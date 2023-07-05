StockNews.com Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Entegris Stock Down 0.7 %

Entegris stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,501.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

