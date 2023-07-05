StockNews.com Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Buy

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $166.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,723. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.