StockNews.com Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Buy

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
VeriSign Price Performance
Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $166.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
