Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunoco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

