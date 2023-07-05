SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.96 million, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

