Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.47. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 959,229 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

