SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $7.46. SurgePays shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 150,322 shares trading hands.

SurgePays Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.92.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 115.59% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.

