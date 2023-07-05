SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading 0.4% Higher

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.80. 1,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SWK from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised SWK from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 795,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 342,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SWK

(Free Report)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.