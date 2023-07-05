SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading 0.4% Higher

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.80. 1,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SWK from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised SWK from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
SWK Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 795,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 342,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
