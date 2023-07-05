Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

