Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 3,635,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Syrah Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

Syrah Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.