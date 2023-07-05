Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 3,635,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.
Syrah Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.82.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
