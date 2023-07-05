Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.