Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.91.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.
Sysco Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
