T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,022 shares of company stock worth $30,385,391 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

