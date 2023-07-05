T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 2.3%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. 134,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 388,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of T Stamp from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get T Stamp alerts:

T Stamp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 702.40% and a negative net margin of 428.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 315.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T Stamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.