Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Takashimaya Stock Performance
TKSHF opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Takashimaya has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.
About Takashimaya
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Takashimaya
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Takashimaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takashimaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.