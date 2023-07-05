Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 6,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.32.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

