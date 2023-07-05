TAP Consulting LLC Sells 553 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
