Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of TECK opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

