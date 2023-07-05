Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Head to Head Survey

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Lithium and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teck Resources 0 4 8 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.46%. Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Teck Resources.

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Teck Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 20,293.90 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.64 $2.55 billion $4.16 10.22

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -213.75% -136.35% Teck Resources 16.80% 15.71% 8.12%

Summary

Teck Resources beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

