Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 32.0% in June

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.48.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
