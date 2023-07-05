Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 32.0% in June

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

