Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Up 7%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 248,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,024,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 153.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

