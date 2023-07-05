Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.84).

Tesco Stock Down 1.7 %

TSCO stock opened at GBX 247.80 ($3.15) on Monday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.30 ($3.62). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

