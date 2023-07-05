The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 464,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $3,204,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,567,006 shares during the period.

WTER stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.65. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

