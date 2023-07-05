The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 552,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.