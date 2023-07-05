The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 267,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 160.6% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.1% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

