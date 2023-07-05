The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,731 shares of company stock worth $10,291,578 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

