The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $326.61 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

