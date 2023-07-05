The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.79. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 8,177 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The LGL Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The LGL Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Research analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

