The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.42

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 40.40 ($0.51). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.51), with a volume of 483,352 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.42. The company has a market capitalization of £309.08 million, a PE ratio of -448.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

