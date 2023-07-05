Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,576 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

